Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 20,840 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,840 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $15,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 140.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,735,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934,955 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,752,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,463,000 after buying an additional 2,495,412 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,834,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,249,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,381,000 after buying an additional 1,059,538 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6,503.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 848,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,580,000 after buying an additional 835,765 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $29.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.50. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $28.97 and a 52-week high of $41.81.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

