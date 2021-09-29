Uniphar (LON:UPR) Trading Down 3%

Uniphar plc (LON:UPR) was down 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 351.70 ($4.59) and last traded at GBX 355 ($4.64). Approximately 12,764 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 41,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 366 ($4.78).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uniphar in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 343.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 290.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £947.36 million and a P/E ratio of 35.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.15.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a €0.01 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 0.13%. Uniphar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.15%.

In other Uniphar news, insider Gerard Rabbette sold 305,000 shares of Uniphar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 397 ($5.19), for a total value of £1,210,850 ($1,581,983.28).

Uniphar Company Profile (LON:UPR)

Uniphar plc operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Commercial & Clinical, Product Access, and Supply Chain & Retail. The Commercial & Clinical division offers outsourced sales, marketing, and multichannel account management services to pharmaco-medical manufacturers; and distribution and support services to medical device manufacturers.

