Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Trading Down 1.2%

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) shares traded down 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.11 and last traded at $13.11. 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.28.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$17.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.34.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.07.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

