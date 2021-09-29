Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $104.98 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) will report $104.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $93.70 million and the highest is $119.27 million. Halozyme Therapeutics reported sales of $65.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full year sales of $441.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $421.20 million to $461.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $613.90 million, with estimates ranging from $583.68 million to $683.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.08 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 55.45% and a return on equity of 230.77%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue was up 147.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HALO. TheStreet raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

Shares of HALO opened at $38.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $25.69 and a 52 week high of $56.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.43.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $1,842,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $2,119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,883,840.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,315 shares of company stock worth $9,750,746 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 67.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 377.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

