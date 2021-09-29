Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 36,408 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 745,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,408 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $416,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,089,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,818,000 after acquiring an additional 24,724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $605.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $632.82 and a 200 day moving average of $555.40. The company has a market cap of $64.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $576.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $669.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $693.82.

In other news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 11,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.98, for a total transaction of $7,873,493.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,292.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.50, for a total value of $672,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 306,956 shares of company stock worth $196,338,338. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

