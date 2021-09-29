Hoylecohen LLC Purchases 106 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.80.

CAT opened at $200.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $109.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.62 and its 200 day moving average is $220.79. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.75 and a 12-month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

