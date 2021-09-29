Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Sold by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC reduced its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,983,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,269,000 after acquiring an additional 589,470 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,910,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,524 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,578,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,833 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,973,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,645 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,606,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DEI. Mizuho upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.60.

DEI opened at $32.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 121.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.37. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $36.95.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 5.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

