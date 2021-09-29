Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC cut its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of Eaton by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

ETN opened at $153.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $98.99 and a 1 year high of $171.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.59.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.70%.

In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Connor purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus raised their price objective on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.06.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

