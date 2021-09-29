SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $152.30 Million

Analysts predict that SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) will announce $152.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SP Plus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $146.00 million and the highest is $158.60 million. SP Plus reported sales of $118.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full year sales of $582.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $560.00 million to $605.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $692.90 million, with estimates ranging from $609.00 million to $776.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SP Plus.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.93 million. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

NASDAQ:SP opened at $31.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.11. SP Plus has a 12 month low of $17.02 and a 12 month high of $36.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $728.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.68.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SP Plus by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 35,580 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in SP Plus during the first quarter valued at $209,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in SP Plus by 74.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SP Plus by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,765,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,898,000 after purchasing an additional 52,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SP Plus by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

