Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $243.49 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) to post sales of $243.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $236.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $249.94 million. Malibu Boats reported sales of $180.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.22. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 37.68%. The firm had revenue of $276.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

MBUU stock opened at $71.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.92. Malibu Boats has a fifty-two week low of $47.56 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 30.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 383.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

