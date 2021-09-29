Mithril Market Capitalization Achieves $40.94 Million (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 29th. One Mithril coin can now be purchased for about $0.0409 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges. Mithril has a market cap of $40.94 million and $7.78 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mithril has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00023659 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.01 or 0.00384425 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001141 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000648 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 38.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mithril Coin Profile

Mithril is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mithril’s official website is mith.io . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

