SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target Cut to $67.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 8.66% from the company’s previous close.

SLG has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America raised shares of SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.30.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

NYSE:SLG opened at $73.35 on Wednesday. SL Green Realty has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $85.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.11). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 32.04%. The business had revenue of $184.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $215,858.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 501.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.