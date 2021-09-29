SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target Cut to $67.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 8.66% from the company’s previous close.
SLG has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America raised shares of SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.30.
NYSE:SLG opened at $73.35 on Wednesday. SL Green Realty has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $85.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63.
In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $215,858.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 501.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.
SL Green Realty Company Profile
SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.
