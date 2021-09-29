FNB Protocol (FNB) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $11.00

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 29th. One FNB Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. FNB Protocol has a market cap of $102,467.04 and $11.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FNB Protocol has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FNB Protocol Coin Profile

FNB Protocol is a coin. It launched on November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,410,449,913 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

FNB Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FNB Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FNB Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

