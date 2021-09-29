Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.600-$10.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.58 billion-$7.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.62 billion.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $386.07 on Wednesday. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $311.69 and a fifty-two week high of $409.80. The stock has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $393.64 and a 200-day moving average of $369.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Argus lifted their price objective on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cintas from $353.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $402.11.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.