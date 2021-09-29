Stevens Capital Management LP Takes Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,875,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,634,000 after purchasing an additional 298,008 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 46.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $27,678.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $89,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,097 shares of company stock worth $1,558,413. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $43.82 on Wednesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $49.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.84. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.54%. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

