Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 654,222 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,291 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $37,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 605.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,632 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 352,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,877,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $868,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CIEN. Barclays lowered their price target on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. boosted their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ciena has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.27.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $51.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.61. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $38.03 and a 1 year high of $61.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 3,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $159,311.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $284,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,345,649 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

