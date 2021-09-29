Legal & General Group Plc Increases Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,618,340 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,801 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.45% of The Boeing worth $627,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in The Boeing by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 548,262 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $131,342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,702 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in The Boeing by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,729 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Boeing by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in The Boeing by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 15,991 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $252.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.76.

NYSE BA opened at $218.41 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $221.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

