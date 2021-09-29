Legal & General Group Plc Has $488.86 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,027,303 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 178,653 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $488,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 15.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 955,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $48,985,000 after buying an additional 125,100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 561.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,299 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 24,872 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 21.2% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 261,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $13,828,000 after buying an additional 45,699 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 651.4% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,186,990 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $62,876,000 after buying an additional 1,029,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,520 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,051,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $67.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.45, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $68.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.03 and a 200-day moving average of $56.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COP. Truist lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.59.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

