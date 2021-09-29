RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $67.38

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $67.38 and traded as high as $72.32. RCI Hospitality shares last traded at $71.81, with a volume of 33,187 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $620.28 million, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $57.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 million. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 14.61%. Equities research analysts expect that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

In other news, CFO Bradley Lim Chhay purchased 400 shares of RCI Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.50 per share, with a total value of $25,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,150 shares in the company, valued at $136,525. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Yura V. Barabash purchased 504 shares of RCI Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.22 per share, for a total transaction of $34,886.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,886.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 611,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,886,000 after purchasing an additional 32,750 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 462,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,013,000 after acquiring an additional 18,805 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 156,601 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,859,000 after purchasing an additional 13,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

