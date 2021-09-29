Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust (LON:KPC) Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust Plc (LON:KPC) fell 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 350.51 ($4.58) and last traded at GBX 353 ($4.61). 290,219 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 319,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 357.50 ($4.67).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of £214.50 million and a PE ratio of 7.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 347.98.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.76%. Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.22%.

