$9.98 Million in Sales Expected for MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) will post $9.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $18.75 million. MEI Pharma reported sales of $3.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full-year sales of $48.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $63.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $111.95 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $196.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 198.06% and a negative return on equity of 80.62%. The company had revenue of $10.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MEIP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in MEI Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 29.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MEIP stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.03. MEI Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.54.

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

