Ascendant Digital Acquisition (NYSE:ACND) Shares Up 8.6%

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ACND)’s stock price shot up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.76 and last traded at $9.52. 195,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 454,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.77.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Ascendant Digital Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $348,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ascendant Digital Acquisition in the second quarter worth $458,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in Ascendant Digital Acquisition by 1.4% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 159,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Vector Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ascendant Digital Acquisition in the second quarter worth $4,975,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC grew its holdings in Ascendant Digital Acquisition by 30.5% in the second quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 637,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 148,985 shares during the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

