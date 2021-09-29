Bank of Montreal Can Has $118.69 Million Stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 375.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,052,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 831,107 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $118,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INFO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in IHS Markit by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in IHS Markit by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in IHS Markit during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in IHS Markit by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $1,659,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INFO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.89.

NYSE INFO opened at $116.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12-month low of $77.17 and a 12-month high of $125.23. The firm has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.66 and a beta of 0.98.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

