Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Announces Earnings Results

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Endava had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Endava’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Endava stock opened at $125.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.50, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.89. Endava has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $143.50.

A number of research firms have commented on DAVA. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Endava from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endava presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.11.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

