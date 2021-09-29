Bank of Montreal Can Has $155.16 Million Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 48.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,070,206 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 1,324,276 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $155,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 100,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 968,046 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $35,924,000 after buying an additional 176,433 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,108,831 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $41,149,000 after purchasing an additional 53,131 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,396,168 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $51,812,000 after purchasing an additional 198,680 shares during the period. Finally, Napier Park Global Capital US LP acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth $2,597,000. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $33.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.84. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.42.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

