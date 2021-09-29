The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Position Raised by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GS opened at $389.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $396.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $370.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.52 and a 52 week high of $420.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Barclays set a $437.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.09.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

