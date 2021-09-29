Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.74

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.74 and traded as high as $6.78. Perma-Fix Environmental Services shares last traded at $6.55, with a volume of 1,843 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $80.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.74.

Get Perma-Fix Environmental Services alerts:

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $16.15 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 8,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 4,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.12% of the company’s stock.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:PESI)

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc is a nuclear services company, which provides nuclear and mixed waste management services. The firm operates its business through following segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment includes nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, processing and disposal services primarily through four uniquely licensed and permitted treatment and storage facilities.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.