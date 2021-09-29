CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.60

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.60 and traded as high as $3.12. CTI BioPharma shares last traded at $3.10, with a volume of 515,252 shares changing hands.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTIC shares. BTIG Research started coverage on CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on CTI BioPharma from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.42.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average of $2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $279.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.76.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 8,929,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 26,266 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 36,474 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 682.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 144,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in CTI BioPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 57.08% of the company’s stock.
About CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC)
CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.
