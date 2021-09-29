CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.60

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.60 and traded as high as $3.12. CTI BioPharma shares last traded at $3.10, with a volume of 515,252 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTIC shares. BTIG Research started coverage on CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on CTI BioPharma from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.42.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average of $2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $279.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.76.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 8,929,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 26,266 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 36,474 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 682.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 144,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in CTI BioPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

About CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC)

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

