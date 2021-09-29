Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Persimmon plc designs, develops and builds residential housing. It operates primarily under brand name Persimmon Homes which offers studio apartments and family homes. The Charles Church brand provides premium homes. The Space4 brand engaged in timber frame manufacturing and Westbury Partnership deals. Persimmon plc is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PSMMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Persimmon to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

OTCMKTS:PSMMY opened at $71.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.55. Persimmon has a 52 week low of $60.10 and a 52 week high of $95.50.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

