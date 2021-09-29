Relx (NYSE:RELX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Relx (NYSE:RELX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.82% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Relx PLC is engaged in providing information solutions. Its products and services comprise intellectual property content delivered through various media, including online, journals and books. The Company’s operating segments consists of Scientific, Technical & Medical, Risk & Business Information; Legal and Exhibitions. RELX PLC, formerly known as Reed Elsevier PLC, is based in LONDON, United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE:RELX opened at $28.74 on Wednesday. Relx has a 52-week low of $19.52 and a 52-week high of $30.77. The stock has a market cap of $55.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.92 and its 200 day moving average is $27.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RELX. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Relx in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Relx in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Relx in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Relx by 421.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. raised its stake in Relx by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

