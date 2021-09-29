Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $6,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HZNP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.73.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 46,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,089,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total value of $3,245,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 170,282 shares of company stock valued at $17,725,650 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $107.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.09 and a 200 day moving average of $96.79. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $66.41 and a 12 month high of $111.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $832.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

