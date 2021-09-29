Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 16,885 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,885 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMRN. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 76.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 270.1% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 31,673 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMRN opened at $77.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.65 and a 12-month high of $92.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.94.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $501.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.84 million. Analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.39.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

