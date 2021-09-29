BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 5,258 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,258 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSL. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,624,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $761,086,000 after acquiring an additional 165,004 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 193,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,872,000 after acquiring an additional 29,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

CSL opened at $203.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.30. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $119.33 and a 52-week high of $215.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.65.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.18%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $2,210,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,126,523.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total value of $3,099,007.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,933.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,815 shares of company stock worth $33,098,099 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

