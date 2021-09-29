Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $440,000 Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in DTE Energy by 336.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in DTE Energy by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $111.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.79. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $92.95 and a twelve month high of $122.14. The company has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DTE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.08.

In other DTE Energy news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total value of $1,806,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

