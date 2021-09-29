JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 715,042 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,268,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 715,042 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.45% of Global Payments worth $800,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,423,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,772,000 after buying an additional 436,041 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,539,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,406,000 after buying an additional 60,110 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,383,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,510,000 after buying an additional 173,721 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,261,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,353,000 after buying an additional 64,376 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,203,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,781,000 after buying an additional 52,781 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel purchased 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $173.48 per share, with a total value of $199,502.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan bought 2,946 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $169.87 per share, for a total transaction of $500,437.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,264 shares in the company, valued at $49,477,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $162.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.43 and a 200-day moving average of $189.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a PE ratio of 55.90, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.33 and a 12 month high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 16.64%.

GPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $219.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.35.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

