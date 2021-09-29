JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $923.36 Million Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,107,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,043,337 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $923,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $89.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.54 and a 200-day moving average of $93.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $75.45 and a twelve month high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MNST. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.53.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.