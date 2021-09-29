JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 26,558 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,450,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,558 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.97% of Public Storage worth $1,037,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Public Storage during the second quarter worth $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the second quarter worth $30,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $16,098,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total value of $151,695.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,440 shares of company stock worth $17,531,077 over the last quarter. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $299.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.05. Public Storage has a one year low of $212.22 and a one year high of $332.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 75.40%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PSA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.91.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.