Boston Family Office LLC Sells 100 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Boston Family Office LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 9.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,498,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,481,340,000 after buying an additional 1,360,774 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,989,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $598,521,000 after purchasing an additional 81,636 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,287,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $494,449,000 after purchasing an additional 23,388 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,233,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $486,308,000 after purchasing an additional 13,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,056,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $459,758,000 after purchasing an additional 51,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRV opened at $153.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.80. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.26 and a 1-year high of $163.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.59%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRV. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America downgraded The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.69.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

