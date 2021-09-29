Boston Family Office LLC Trims Stock Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Boston Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,281 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 11.6% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 133,382 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 13,908 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 150.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 535,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,393,000 after purchasing an additional 321,623 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 11.7% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,647 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter worth approximately $16,125,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.3% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 425,758 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $38.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $42.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.05.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 13.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.523 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 70.13%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.