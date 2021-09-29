Xuez Hits 1-Day Volume of $21,742.00 (XUEZ)

Xuez (CURRENCY:XUEZ) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. One Xuez coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0208 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. Xuez has a total market capitalization of $86,756.26 and approximately $21,742.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Xuez has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Xuez alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Xuez Coin Profile

Xuez (CRYPTO:XUEZ) is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 5,142,311 coins and its circulating supply is 4,175,878 coins. Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Xuez’s official website is xuezcoin.com . The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure.XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Xuez

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xuez directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xuez should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xuez using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XUEZUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Xuez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xuez and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.