102,562 Shares in Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) Acquired by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 102,562 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 25.4% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 35.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Armstrong Flooring in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong Flooring in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 9.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares during the period. 69.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lp 22Nw bought 104,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $418,523.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Armstrong Flooring stock opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.62. Armstrong Flooring, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $6.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.75.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The construction company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter. Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 28.26%.

About Armstrong Flooring

Armstrong Flooring, Inc engages in the production of flooring products. It operates through the Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring segments. The Resilient Flooring segment designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial buildings under various brands, including the Armstrong brand.

