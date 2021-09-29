Blair William & Co. IL Has $17.90 Million Stock Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 48.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 982,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 918,425 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.31% of Exelixis worth $17,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Exelixis by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 630,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,238,000 after buying an additional 163,155 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Exelixis by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 210,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Exelixis by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 473,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,689,000 after buying an additional 32,219 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,760,000. Finally, Oak Associates Ltd. OH raised its stake in Exelixis by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 99,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis stock opened at $20.60 on Wednesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $25.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.10. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.03, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.07.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. Exelixis had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $385.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.31 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $1,014,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,000 shares of company stock worth $2,571,400. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Monday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

