Blair William & Co. IL Grows Holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.49% of Shake Shack worth $21,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 12,286 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,319,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 433,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,911,000 after acquiring an additional 179,621 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total value of $105,327.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $81.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.49 and a 52-week high of $138.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.40 and a beta of 1.69.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $187.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.62 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

SHAK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.56.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

