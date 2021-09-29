Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Trading Down 1.8%

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited (LON:CORD)’s stock price traded down 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 110 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 110 ($1.44). 296,448 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 815,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112 ($1.46).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 110.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 104.43.

About Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD)

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited, an investment company, intends to invest in digital infrastructure assets in the United Kingdom, Europe, and North America. It focuses on investing in companies operating in data centers, telecommunications towers, and fiber networks business. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

