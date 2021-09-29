First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FAD) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FAD) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $122.64 and last traded at $122.64. Approximately 3,438 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 7,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.36.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.81.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.