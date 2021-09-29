Brokerages Anticipate First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Will Post Earnings of $1.85 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) will report earnings of $1.85 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.80 and the highest is $2.00. First Republic Bank posted earnings per share of $1.61 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 12th.

On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full-year earnings of $7.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.38 to $7.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.52 to $8.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FRC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.31.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $192.29 on Wednesday. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $107.31 and a 12-month high of $204.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $197.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 15.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 15,848.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,294,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,070 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 187.2% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,508,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,146,000 after purchasing an additional 983,528 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 97.2% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,532,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,564,000 after purchasing an additional 755,606 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,404,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,068,012,000 after purchasing an additional 616,118 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,657,000. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

