VICI Properties Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.82 Per Share (NYSE:VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) – KeyCorp lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of VICI Properties in a research note issued on Monday, September 27th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.86. KeyCorp also issued estimates for VICI Properties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

Shares of VICI opened at $28.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.52. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 87.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VICI. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 347.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.