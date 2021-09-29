Brokers Set Expectations for The Bank of New York Mellon Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the bank will earn $4.12 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.10. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Shares of BK stock opened at $52.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $33.19 and a one year high of $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.58.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,732,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,572,393,000 after acquiring an additional 578,136 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 61,749,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,163,418,000 after acquiring an additional 251,485 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,452,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,047,781,000 after acquiring an additional 657,235 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,910,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $659,363,000 after acquiring an additional 55,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,613,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $543,755,000 after acquiring an additional 152,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

