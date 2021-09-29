Idena (IDNA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.10 Million

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. Idena has a total market cap of $6.10 million and $101,376.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idena coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000281 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Idena has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Idena alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00066764 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.20 or 0.00153758 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00083625 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.62 or 0.00102872 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.01 or 0.00136818 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00013849 BTC.

Idena Profile

Idena uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 74,634,838 coins and its circulating supply is 51,196,466 coins. The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Idena’s official website is idena.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Idena

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idena should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Idena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.