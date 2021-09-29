SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 35.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $194,000. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $237,000.

VBR opened at $172.08 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $109.13 and a one year high of $180.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.76.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

